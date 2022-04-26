Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.45 and a 200-day moving average of $229.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

