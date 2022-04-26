Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.