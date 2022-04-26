Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $442.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

