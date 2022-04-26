Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

