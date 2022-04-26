Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,514,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,434,000 after buying an additional 766,952 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 558.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

