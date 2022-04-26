Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

