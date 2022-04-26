Pendle Market Capitalization Hits $15.34 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $609,804.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.43 or 0.07445237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

