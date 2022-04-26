Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $990.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEGRY. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.00) to GBX 990 ($12.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PEGRY stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.