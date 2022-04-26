Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.67.

PDRDY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($231.18) to €217.00 ($233.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($250.54) to €243.00 ($261.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($263.44) to €256.00 ($275.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

