Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

