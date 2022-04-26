Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.98).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.20) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.13) to GBX 750 ($9.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.81) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 602.60 ($7.68). 1,466,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,109. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 754.40 ($9.62). The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 625.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 646.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Shott purchased 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £11,167.84 ($14,233.80). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.22), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($388,241.33).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

