Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0110

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $944,908.78 and approximately $191.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,194.42 or 1.00131978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00053821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00245643 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00105555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00320423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00152947 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001313 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,214,525 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

