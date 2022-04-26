Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $749,995.49 and $989.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00246020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000756 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.70 or 0.00607609 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,880,095 coins and its circulating supply is 435,619,659 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

