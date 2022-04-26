Piper Sandler Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $197.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.08.

MMC opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after purchasing an additional 642,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

