Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$13.73 on Tuesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$10.02 and a one year high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

