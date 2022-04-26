PlayGame (PXG) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $473,000.59 and approximately $5,978.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00032849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00103241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.