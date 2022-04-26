Plian Market Cap Tops $6.43 Million (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $43,616.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 859,965,833 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

