Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.22 billion-$9.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.33 billion.Polaris also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.64.

NYSE PII traded down $7.22 on Tuesday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,885. Polaris has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $3,632,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 18,907.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

