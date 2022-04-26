Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $465.00 at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $538.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $427.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a twelve month low of $401.51 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.98.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Pool by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pool by 108.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pool by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

