PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.76.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.