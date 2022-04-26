Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $945.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

