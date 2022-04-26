Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 42,263 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,201,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,628,000 after purchasing an additional 812,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

