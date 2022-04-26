Profund Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Intuit by 109.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 46.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 29.4% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $19.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

