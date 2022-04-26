Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.