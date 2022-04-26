Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $377.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.