Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. 21,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,362. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.