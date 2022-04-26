Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $136,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,408. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.