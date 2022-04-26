Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 353,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,133,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.