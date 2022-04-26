Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $157.37. 27,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,004. The stock has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.41 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,770 shares of company stock valued at $122,478,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

