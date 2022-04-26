Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,444,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,614,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,540,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.18.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. 18,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,122. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

