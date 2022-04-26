Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,134,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

