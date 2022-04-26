Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 686,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 794,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 328,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,484,994. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

