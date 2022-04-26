Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

MDT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

