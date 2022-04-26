Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,707 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 248,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.87.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

