Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. 30,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

