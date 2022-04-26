Profund Advisors LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,338. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

