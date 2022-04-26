Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.11. 70,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,051. The company has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.73 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.