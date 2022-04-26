Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

PayPal stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.31. 81,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,209,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

