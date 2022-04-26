PROS (NYSE:PRO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $28.03. 2,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 314,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PROS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,255,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PROS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

