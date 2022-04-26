ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 178,968 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,968 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of 3M worth $208,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $67,950,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.94. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.