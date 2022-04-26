ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 28,553 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $259.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

