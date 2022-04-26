ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 38,366 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,366 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of OGE Energy worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. 6,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.