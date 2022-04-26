ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 64,358 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $102.68. 15,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,809. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.