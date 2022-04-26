ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 79,987 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $167,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

