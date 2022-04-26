ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,794 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $496,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $208.16 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $204.51 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.34 and a 200-day moving average of $500.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

