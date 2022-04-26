ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $531.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.54. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

