ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,553 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DocuSign worth $52,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.