ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 27,523 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Booking worth $184,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,246.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,233.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,337.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

