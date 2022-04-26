ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,713 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 193,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.47.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $753.36. 1,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,175. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

