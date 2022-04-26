ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 821,966 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 821,966 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of QUALCOMM worth $435,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.52.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

